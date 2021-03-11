Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Trading 9.7% Higher

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares traded up 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.54. 2,343,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 6,782,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

The stock has a market cap of $127.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 40,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 64,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

