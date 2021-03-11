Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Trading 9.7% Higher

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares traded up 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.54. 2,343,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 6,782,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

The stock has a market cap of $127.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 40,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 64,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit