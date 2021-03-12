Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 63,640 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 168.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,640 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,635 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $173,269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,808,000 after acquiring an additional 901,371 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,828,000 after purchasing an additional 656,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $29,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $72.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.27.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

