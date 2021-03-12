Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 28,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $97.46 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $98.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

