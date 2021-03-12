Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 19,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $114.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.19. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

