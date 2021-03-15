$18.61 Million in Sales Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to announce sales of $18.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.55 million. Edap Tms reported sales of $13.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $50.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.47 million to $50.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $64.49 million, with estimates ranging from $60.84 million to $68.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edap Tms.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EDAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $8.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $236.34 million, a P/E ratio of -135.17 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth $523,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

