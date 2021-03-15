$5.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021

Brokerages expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) to post sales of $5.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.38 billion and the highest is $6.46 billion. Suncor Energy reported sales of $5.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year sales of $24.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.05 billion to $25.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.85.

NYSE SU opened at $23.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $741,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,281,951 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,291,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,532 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,878,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suncor Energy (SU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit