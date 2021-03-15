$5.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) to post sales of $5.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.38 billion and the highest is $6.46 billion. Suncor Energy reported sales of $5.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year sales of $24.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.05 billion to $25.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.85.

NYSE SU opened at $23.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $741,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,281,951 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,291,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,532 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,878,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

