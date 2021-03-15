$53.95 Million in Sales Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will post sales of $53.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.90 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $47.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $211.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.20 million to $215.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $209.10 million, with estimates ranging from $207.20 million to $211.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $53.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.65 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $47.19 on Monday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $841.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

