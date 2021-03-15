$6.09 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will report $6.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.22 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $26.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.02 billion to $27.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.70 billion to $28.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $40.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.17 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,215,000 after acquiring an additional 276,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in US Foods by 8.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,655,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,090,000 after buying an additional 544,077 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in US Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,608,000 after buying an additional 259,807 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,100,000 after buying an additional 836,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in US Foods by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,684,000 after buying an additional 229,574 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.