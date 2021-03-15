Abcam’s (ABCM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ABCM has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair started coverage on Abcam in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Abcam in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM opened at $21.12 on Friday. Abcam has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Abcam during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Abcam during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Abcam during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abcam during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abcam during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

