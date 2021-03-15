Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the February 11th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of ACCYY stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. Accor has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

Several research firms recently commented on ACCYY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC cut shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

