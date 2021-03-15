Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the February 11th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of ACCYY stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. Accor has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

Several research firms recently commented on ACCYY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC cut shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit