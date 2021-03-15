Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) Short Interest Update

Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the February 11th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AERO stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. Aerogrow International has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Aerogrow International

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

