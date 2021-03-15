Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) Short Interest Update

Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the February 11th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AERO stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. Aerogrow International has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Aerogrow International
