Air Canada (TSE:AC) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$29.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Air Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.61.

Shares of AC opened at C$29.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$9.26 and a 1 year high of C$30.07.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$836.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette bought 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.50 per share, with a total value of C$85,239.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$877,951.50. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$213,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,206 shares in the company, valued at C$205,724.42.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

