Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the February 11th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKBTY opened at $1.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. Akbank T.A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

AKBTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Akbank T.A.S. currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

