Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $169.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Albemarle for the first quarter have been going down over the past month. The company is expected to gain from its actions to boost its global lithium derivative capacity and synergies of the Rockwood acquisition. Its cost saving actions are also expected to support margins in 2021. Albemarle also remains committed to boost shareholder returns. However, its Lithium unit is facing headwinds from weak pricing and volumes. Lithium prices remain under pressure amid oversupply in the market. The coronavirus outbreak and weaker automotive production due to the global chip shortage are also likely to hurt demand in the near term. Lower volumes due to weaker fuel demand are also affecting the Catalysts unit. The company’s high debt level and stretched valuation are other concerns.”

Several other research firms have also commented on ALB. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.96.

ALB opened at $157.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Albemarle by 9.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Albemarle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

