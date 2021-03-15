Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apache (NASDAQ:APA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Apache from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Apache from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.86.

NASDAQ APA opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. Apache has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apache will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

In other Apache news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apache by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after buying an additional 61,887 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Apache by 1,871.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after buying an additional 2,814,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apache by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after buying an additional 1,449,472 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Apache by 42.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,723,000 after buying an additional 710,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Apache by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 118,767 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

