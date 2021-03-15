Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of APO opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.56%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,348,968.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,364,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,552,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.