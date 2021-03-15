argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) vs. Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Head to Head Survey

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.2% of argenx shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for argenx and Gamida Cell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx 0 7 10 0 2.59 Gamida Cell 0 0 5 0 3.00

argenx presently has a consensus target price of $293.19, indicating a potential downside of 5.62%. Gamida Cell has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 126.00%. Given Gamida Cell’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than argenx.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares argenx and Gamida Cell’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx $78.17 million 202.43 -$182.52 million ($4.73) -65.68 Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$34.35 million ($1.69) -5.30

Gamida Cell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamida Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares argenx and Gamida Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx N/A N/A N/A Gamida Cell N/A -112.47% -65.09%

Volatility and Risk

argenx has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Gamida Cell has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gamida Cell beats argenx on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages. The company is also developing cusatuzumab in Phase 2 clinical stage in hematological cancer indications; and preclinical products, including ARGX-117 with therapeutic potential in both orphan and large autoimmune inflammatory diseases in and ARGX-118 for airway inflammation. Its partnered product candidates include ARGX-112 for treating skin inflammation and ARGX-115 for cancer immunotherapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical stages; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia and ARGX-114 for treating fibrosis, which are in preclinical stage. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L. and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration agreement with Cilag GmbH International, Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing GDA-201, a natural killer cell-based cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

