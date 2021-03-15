ATB Capital Raises Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$1.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

CR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.11.

Shares of CR stock opened at C$1.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$176.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.87.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,457,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$932,684.16. Also, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,614,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,699,451. Insiders purchased 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,350 in the last quarter.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

