Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.03.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.24. The firm has a market cap of $569.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.55. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

