Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$10.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BDT. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bird Construction from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.50.

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$8.74 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$3.96 and a 1-year high of C$9.95. The company has a market cap of C$463.56 million and a PE ratio of 15.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 70.91%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

