BMO Capital Markets Increases CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$2.50

Mar 15th, 2021

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CEU. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.40 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised CES Energy Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.19.

TSE:CEU opened at C$1.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$494.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.15.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,784,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,640,633.76. Insiders acquired a total of 72,098 shares of company stock valued at $102,747 in the last 90 days.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

