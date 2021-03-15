BMO Capital Markets Raises Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$47.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

EMP.A has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Empire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.86.

Get Empire alerts:

EMP.A stock opened at C$38.05 on Thursday. Empire has a 12 month low of C$23.95 and a 12 month high of C$40.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.44. The stock has a market cap of C$10.24 billion and a PE ratio of 14.52.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.