Brokerages Anticipate Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.70 Million

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will announce sales of $244.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.39 million and the highest is $245.00 million. Extreme Networks reported sales of $209.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year sales of $975.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $973.60 million to $978.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $297,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 45,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $366,385.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,207.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,145. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $6,533,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $4,247,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $5,389,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,229,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,264,000 after acquiring an additional 744,158 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 709,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

EXTR opened at $9.32 on Monday. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

