Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.46.

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,085,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,506,000 after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $30,821,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $1,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $43.55 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78. The company has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,187.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

