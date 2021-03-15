Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $127.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.81.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $111.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.35. Chevron has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.