Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $43.63 on Thursday. Chuy’s has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $46.14. The company has a market cap of $859.29 million, a PE ratio of -99.16 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Chuy’s news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Starlette B. Johnson sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $310,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,630. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

