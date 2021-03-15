CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF)

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EMLAF. Scotia Howard Weill reissued an outperform rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Empire stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. Empire has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

