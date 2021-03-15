Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Clarivate from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $23.92 on Thursday. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

