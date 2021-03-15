Craig Hallum Raises XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Price Target to $70.00

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XPEL. B. Riley lifted their price objective on XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $63.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.95 and a beta of 2.05. XPEL has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPEL will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 34,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,815,260.00. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 8,500 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $429,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,239,785. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,862,000 after acquiring an additional 52,132 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XPEL during the third quarter valued at about $13,087,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in XPEL by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP bought a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,331,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

