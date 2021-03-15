Critical Survey: Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) versus EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX)

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

This table compares Impala Platinum and EMX Royalty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impala Platinum $4.49 billion 3.29 $1.03 billion $1.23 15.27 EMX Royalty $3.83 million 72.08 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

Impala Platinum has higher revenue and earnings than EMX Royalty.

Risk & Volatility

Impala Platinum has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Impala Platinum and EMX Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A EMX Royalty -68.51% -3.89% -3.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Impala Platinum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Impala Platinum and EMX Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impala Platinum 0 1 0 0 2.00 EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Impala Platinum beats EMX Royalty on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also owns and operates the Lac des Iles Mine located northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. In addition, it owns interest in two exploration properties, including the Sunday Lake project and the Shebandowan project in Canada. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is headquartered in Illovo, South Africa.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.