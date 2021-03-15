Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DCOM. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.63.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $33.12 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $33.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $654.45 million, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $280,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 13,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,951,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

