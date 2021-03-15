Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dr. Martens in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Dr. Martens in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOCMF opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Dr. Martens has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also: What is a capital gain?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit