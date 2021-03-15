Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dr. Martens in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Dr. Martens in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOCMF opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Dr. Martens has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

