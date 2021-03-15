Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -120.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 294.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

