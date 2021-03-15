Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE DLNG opened at $3.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLNG shares. TheStreet raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

