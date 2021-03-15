Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Marathon Oil Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.01.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $12.20 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 3.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

