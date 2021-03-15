Equitrans Midstream Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) – US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Equitrans Midstream in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $367.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ETRN. Bank of America raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

NYSE ETRN opened at $8.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 445.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 49,462 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 4,501.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 520,380 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

