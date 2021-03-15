Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Price Target Raised to GBX 273

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 273 ($3.57) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ECEL stock opened at GBX 229 ($2.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £255.31 million and a PE ratio of -208.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 217.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 201.78. Eurocell has a 12 month low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 260 ($3.40).

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Profiles and Building Plastics. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

