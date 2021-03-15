Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Price Target Raised to GBX 273

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 273 ($3.57) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ECEL stock opened at GBX 229 ($2.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £255.31 million and a PE ratio of -208.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 217.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 201.78. Eurocell has a 12 month low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 260 ($3.40).
Eurocell Company Profile
See Also: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.