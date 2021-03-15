First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FV. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $44.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $45.22.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.