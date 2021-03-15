Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Raised to C$10.25 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective increased by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$10.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FVI. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Laurentian lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.18.

Shares of FVI opened at C$8.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 74.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.31. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$2.05 and a 1-year high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

