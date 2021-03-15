Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FREQ. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $41.18 on Thursday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $58.37. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $303,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 317,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,632,786.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 13,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $518,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,952,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,708 shares of company stock valued at $6,930,162 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

