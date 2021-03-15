Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FREQ. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $41.18 on Thursday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $58.37. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $303,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 317,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,632,786.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 13,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $518,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,952,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,708 shares of company stock valued at $6,930,162 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit