Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €40.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.

FPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.77 ($51.50).

FPE opened at €34.85 ($41.00) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.25. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

