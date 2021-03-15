Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €40.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.

FPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.77 ($51.50).

FPE opened at €34.85 ($41.00) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.25. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

