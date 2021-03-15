FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Issued By Raymond James

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) – Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pollard Banknote in a research note issued on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$50.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 50.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Pollard Banknote has a 1 year low of C$12.06 and a 1 year high of C$62.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

