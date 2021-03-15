FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Issued By National Bank Financial

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$6.60 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dexterra Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.79.

TSE DXT opened at C$6.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$400.89 million and a P/E ratio of 3.54. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of C$1.30 and a 1-year high of C$6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.75.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

