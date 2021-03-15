FY2022 EPS Estimates for Altus Midstream Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altus Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will earn $3.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.42.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALTM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

NASDAQ ALTM opened at $59.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43. Altus Midstream has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $962.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $1,370,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $1,445,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

