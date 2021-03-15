GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,150 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,570 ($20.51) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,572.31 ($20.54).

GSK opened at GBX 1,259.80 ($16.46) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,278.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,380.07. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16). The company has a market cap of £63.38 billion and a PE ratio of 11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.70%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,238 shares of company stock worth $51,229,235.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: Recession

Analyst Recommendations for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit