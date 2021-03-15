GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,150 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,570 ($20.51) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,572.31 ($20.54).

GSK opened at GBX 1,259.80 ($16.46) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,278.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,380.07. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16). The company has a market cap of £63.38 billion and a PE ratio of 11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.70%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,238 shares of company stock worth $51,229,235.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

