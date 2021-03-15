Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.80.

GPMT stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.15 million, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,274,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after purchasing an additional 397,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 227,011 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,633,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 35.5% during the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 448,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 117,632 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

