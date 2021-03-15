Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HROW. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Harrow Health from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $8.22 on Thursday. Harrow Health has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $213.58 million, a PE ratio of -102.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 36,400 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $193,284.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

