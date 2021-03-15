HC Wainwright Increases argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $320.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARGX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. argenx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.65.

argenx stock opened at $310.66 on Thursday. argenx has a 12-month low of $103.75 and a 12-month high of $382.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of -65.68 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). Research analysts forecast that argenx will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in argenx by 4,583.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

