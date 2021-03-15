HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. HMS posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HMS will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.64 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. HMS’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Guggenheim downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HMS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $36.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82. HMS has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $37.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMSY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,947 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after buying an additional 104,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

