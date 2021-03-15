HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.64.

NYSE:HFC opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. Research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in HollyFrontier by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

